‘TIS THE SEASON: Blue Bell announces ‘Christmas Cookies’ ice cream flavor

TYLER (KETK/CNN) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Blue Bell!

The Texas-based ice cream maker announced it’s releasing its holiday flavor early this year.

Blue bell’s ‘Christmas Cookies’ ice cream went on sale Thursday!

The dessert is a combination of sugar-cookie ice cream with chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies.

There’s also red sprinkles and a green icing swirl.

No word on how long the dessert will be on the shelves.

Blue Bell would only say that ‘Christmas Cookies’ is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.