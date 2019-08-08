BLOOD TIES: An East Texas community rallies to save one of its own

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are coming together to help a Mineola teacher who has blood cancer.

Martha Crump was diagnosed with myeloma a few years ago and recently diagnosed with stage 4 uterine cancer.

Crump is a first-grade teacher at Mineola Primary School. She’s been teaching for more than 20 years, four years at that elementary school.

Wednesday, Crump showed up for a blood drive held in her honor.

A friend at her church organized the event for her.

Crump’s doctor recently told her her body stopped making blood, which means she needs blood donations to survive.

She’s already had 13 transfusions.

“This means a lot to me. A lot. It shows people care. That’s why I wanted to be here. To thank as many people as I could. You just can’t thank people enough for helping to give life. So it means a lot to me,” Crump said to us while she was in tears.

Crump just went through chemo and radiation therapy for stage four cancer.

Thankfully, her doctor says she beat it.

Crump says she is so thankful for the turnout at the blood drive.

She will have another blood transfusion and she’s hoping she will be healthy enough to return to Mineola Primary for the new school year.