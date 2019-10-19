Blocked sewer main spills 100,000 gallons of wastewater in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Jacksonville is reporting a spill of more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater from the city’s collection system.

The spill happened between October 13 and October 17 at an 18” sewer interceptor Near the Canada Street wastewater treatment facility, according to a notice sent out by the city Friday.

The notice said the area potentially affected included the immediate vicinity of the discharge site including Ragsdale Creek.

The city said the spillage was caused by a blocked sewer main. The main is reported to be operating normally and the immediate area has been disinfected.

However, the notice said persons using private drinking water supply wells located within a half mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing.

Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.