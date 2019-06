The Bishop Gorman cheer team will be headed to compete for a National Championship later this summer after a stellar performance at the SMU cheer camp at SMU.

Seven athletes were nominated to be All-Americans: Jacob Viray, Alexa Strong, Claire Testa, Emma Lindsey, Julia Eddings, Sloane Salitore and Amelia Ministrelli.

They also earned superior ribbons on all of their formal evaluations.