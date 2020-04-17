Bill Cosby could be released from prison, put under house arrest due to coronavirus

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse, in Norristown, Pa. Cosby has appealed a court decision last month that upheld his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home. He filed his latest appeal Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which does not have to take the case. Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term at a maximum-security state prison in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KETK) – Convicted sexual predator and disgraced actor Bill Cosby could be released from prison and put under house arrest due to the coronavirus.

Last week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued an executive order to release non-violent elderly inmates with underlying health conditions.

Cosby, who is blind, relies on others to get around, which his defense team says put him at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

His attorneys are waiting to see if he was selected before filing a petition.