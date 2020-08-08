Bikers rally in Tyler to support local law enforcement

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Today, bikers from across the nation gathered at their local courthouses to show support for law enforcement. One group even coming together here in Tyler.

After months of divide among people and police, bikers wanted to put on a show of unity. The people present today said being peaceful in no way means being passive.

“I personally have a wife that is a police officer, so it hits home for me to give support to my wife, and all of her brothers and sisters who serve with her at the police department,” says Dwayne Stanton.

They want their actions today to be an example of what unity looks like.