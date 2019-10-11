Live Now
BIGFOOT IN NORTH CAROLINA? Electrician says footprints can’t be human

CASAR, North Carolina (WCNC) – A man claims footprints found in a wooded area near Casar, North Carolina are not human nor animal but possibly evidence of Bigfoot.

Joe Scarborough is an electrician. Last week, he was working on a home near Casar when he spotted the tracks.

“It was 13,14 inches, and so I went back to the truck and got the tape measure, and went back down there and it was fresh,” he says, adding you could tell from the small plants pressed down in the mud.

Scarborough plans to return to the area to investigate.

“I’m going to spend the night, and I’m going to take some game cameras and see what happens. I mean, why not?” he says.

