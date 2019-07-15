Biden looks to expand Affordable Care Act, against ‘Medicare-For-All’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Former Vice President Joe Biden released a healthcare plan that his campaign said would make the Affordable Care Act easier to navigate, essentially Obamacare 2.0.

The plan would expand the landmark law that was passed by the Obama administration back in 2010. The legislation was President Obama’s signature domestic achievement, despite repeat attempt by Republicans to dismantle it.

His campaign estimated it would cost $750 billion over 10 years. Biden said he would wipe out President Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy, raise the maximum tax bracket to 39 percent, and close the capital gains tax loophole for families making more than $1 million to help pay for the expansion.

In releasing the plan late Friday, Biden also came out against a “Medicare-for-all” plan that is a central component to his primary opponents’ campaigns. The former VP said that the country should not start from scratch on healthcare.

“We should not be starting from scratch. We should be building from what we have. There is no time to wait. And I that’s why I think, what I’m proposing — and we can do it — is to keep Obamacare… Former Vice President Joe Biden

His campaign also released a video of him expressing shock of how many Democrats want to get rid of Obamacare.