Biden Cancer Foundation ceases operations after two years

(KETK) – The nonprofit foundation set up by former Vice President Joe Biden ceased operations on Monday after just two years.

The suspension comes just weeks after Biden said that if he were elected President, his administration would cure cancer.

It promoted nearly 60 partnerships with drug companies, health care firms, charities, and other organizations that pledged more than $400 million to improve cancer treatment.

Biden and his wife left the board of the foundation in April as an ethics precaution before he announced his presidential run.

However, the foundation had trouble maintaining momentum without their involvement.