Beto O’Rourke ending 2020 presidential campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KETK) – Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke has announced he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

O’Rourke made the announcement Friday in an email to supporters after a disappointing campaign that failed to build off the momentum generated from his longshot Texas Senate run.

“Though today we are suspending this campaign, let useach continue our commitment to the country in whatever capacity we can,” he wrote in the email.

He also announced the decision in a series of tweets:

Let us continue to fearlessly champion the issues and causes that brought us together. Whether it is ending the epidemic of gun violence or dismantling structural racism or successfully confronting climate change, we will continue to organize and mobilize and act. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

Thank you for making this campaign possible, and for continuing to believe that we can turn this moment of great peril into a moment of great promise for America and the world. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

O’Rourke, who represented El Paso in Congress, entered the race as one of the most talked-about candidates following his narrow loss to Sen. Ted Cruz in deeply conservative Texas in 2018. After his loss, Democratic activists in states that hold early presidential voting contests, including Iowa, Nevada and South Carolina, formed “Draft Beto” groups, which raised money and tried to line up supporters for a potential 2020 bid.

Despite the initial jolt of interest from voters and the media, his campaign failed to find footing following debate performances that were highly critiqued and consistent struggles to crack double digits in polls.

The move leaves Julian Castro as the sole Texan still left in the race.