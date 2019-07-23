Bergfeld park splasher grand opening to help community stay cool

The city of Tyler is holding a grand opening for the Bergfeld Park splasher on Tuesday, July 23 to help keep the community cool.

While the splash pad originally opened in 1970, the city has been renovating Bergfeld Park in three phases, including the water area.

The splasher now features sensors that detect motion to shoot water into the air.

Tyler Park and Recreation employees say they want it to provide an area where families can stay cool and enjoy time outdoors over summer.

The dolphin in the middle of the splasher has been around for years, and the city worked to repair the statue and took many factors into consideration while renovating.

“It’s important to keep the history in the park,” Russ Jackson, director of Tyler parks and recreation, said. “It’s a rich history in that park so it’s exciting to rebuild something, make it look like the rest of the décor there, and at the same time improve it so another generation of kids can talk about it.”

The grand opening happens at 6:30 p.m. and the community is welcome to attend.

There will be food trucks available for attendees to grab a meal and enjoy the opening of the splasher.