Beer-to-go sales now allowed after Governor Abbott signs bill

AUSTIN (KETK) – On June 15, Governor Abbott signed HB 1545 that allows beer-to-go sales from craft breweries.







Governor Abbott signed the bill at Austin Beerworks and took a tour following the signing.

“Today’s signing is a major win for the freedom and economic prosperity for which Texas has become known. It is no secret that Lone Star State is one of the best states for business and entrepreneurship, and House Bill 1545 plays an important role in maintaining this by ensuring our beverage industry is free of stifling regulations. I am grateful to the legislators and stakeholders here today who played a vital role in getting this legislation to my desk.” Governor Greg Abbott

According to the Office of Governor Abbott, the bill also extends the operations of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and reduces burdensome regulations on the beer and wine industry.