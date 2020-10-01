Bed Bath & Beyond to start offering same-day delivery

News
Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Bed Bath & Beyond is now offering same-day delivery to its customers.

The home goods retailer is partnering with Shipt, a delivery service owned by the Target corporation, to make this happen.

The fast delivery is also available at Buy Buy Baby stores across 48 states – but you have to live in an eligible zip code to take advantage of the new program at either store.

There’s a flat rate fee of $4.99 on orders over $39.

Shipt customers will receive free, same-day delivery on all orders above $35 when shopping directly through the Shipt platform.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar