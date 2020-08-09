Beaumont police officer killed, second hurt when driver hits them head-on

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Police officer was killed, another seriously injured after a Ford Mustang traveling the wrong way hit their patrol car head on.

According to police, the two officers were traveling north on Highway 69 at around 2:30 a.m. early Sunday morning. They are not releasing the names of the officers involved at this time.

One officer died at the scene and a second was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. The driver of the Mustang was also taken to a hospital.

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames released this statement about the fatal collision:

“My thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends left behind after such a needless tragedy. There are no words that can comfort grieving at a time like this, but my hope is that you know how many people in our city grieve with you. Our entire city hurts when we lose a first responder. Praying for you. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to the entire BPD family for your loss of a fellow officer and for your injured colleague. You all do an amazing job under the most difficult of circumstances. We do not say thank you often enough. Thank you for keeping us safe.” – Mayor Becky Ames

An investigation into the cause of the crash is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety at this time.

This is the 18th Beaumont Police Department killed in the line of duty.