BATTLE FOR THE BAIT SHOP: City of Gladewater has refused renewal for family who has operated for 3 years

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – For 59 year old Tommy Hayes, “I have been going to this lake my entire life,” said Hayes speaking of Lake Gladewater.

So signing a lease to take over the lake front bait shop seemed like a win win back in 2016.

“At first it was great, the City (Gladewater) liked what we were doing and then here recently it all went to the pot,” said Hayes.

No matter what side of the fence you are on when speaking of the small town hot topic, there are supporters from both sides.

This petition was created by one of their regular visitors.

https://www.change.org/p/gladewater-city-counsil-and-lake-board-5h-bait-co

“The people like us here. It’s just that we think Gladewater doesn’t want us here,” said Hayes.

A contract was written up between The Hayes and The City of Gladewater on September 21, 2017.

The contract expires on September 30, 2019, so the Hayes will soon be forced to move out.

“The council decided as a request of the lake board to move forward with the future of the bait shop in a different direction,” said City Manager Ricky Tow.