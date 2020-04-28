yleh

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches, & Warnings

Download Your KETK Storm Team App

Share Your Storm Photos

Baton Rouge Police Department names officers shot on Sunday

News

by: Tyler Waggenspack

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has released the names of two officers shot during an altercation on Sunday.

  • Cpl. Derrick Maglone.
    Courtesy: BRPD
  • Lt. Glenn Hutto, Jr.
    Courtesy: BRPD

Lieutenant Glenn Hutto Junior died from gunshot injuries Sunday at a shooting on Conrad Ave. in North Baton Rouge. Hutto was a 21-year law enforcement veteran.

Corporal Derrick Maglone was also shot during the incident and is now recovering from injuries in a local hospital. Maglone is a 7-year police veteran.

The suspect, Ronnie Kato, 36, was taken into custody after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement at the same address where the shooting occurred.

Officers were searching for Kato after they suspected he shot and killed Curtis Richardson, 58, Sunday morning. Kato is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar

Trending Stories