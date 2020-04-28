Baton Rouge Police Department names officers shot on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has released the names of two officers shot during an altercation on Sunday.

Cpl. Derrick Maglone.

Courtesy: BRPD

Lt. Glenn Hutto, Jr.

Courtesy: BRPD

Lieutenant Glenn Hutto Junior died from gunshot injuries Sunday at a shooting on Conrad Ave. in North Baton Rouge. Hutto was a 21-year law enforcement veteran.

Corporal Derrick Maglone was also shot during the incident and is now recovering from injuries in a local hospital. Maglone is a 7-year police veteran.

The suspect, Ronnie Kato, 36, was taken into custody after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement at the same address where the shooting occurred.

Officers were searching for Kato after they suspected he shot and killed Curtis Richardson, 58, Sunday morning. Kato is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.