Barry weakens, still bringing heavy rain to Southern Plains

As of 4pm Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center has sent their final update regarding Barry. It has weakened to a Tropical Depression with sustained winds of 35 mph. It will become an area of low pressure later tonight or overnight.

The remnants of Barry will continue to bring heavy rain to several states. Many areas have seen over half an inch of rain with more expected over the next several days. Flooding will be the main issue.

24 Hour Rain Totals (Saturday 6pm through Sunday 6pm)

Future Rain Totals Through Thursday Morning

For East Texas, we still will have another chance for more showers on Monday as we get some wrap around moisture from Barry. Spotty showers 30% chance for most of the area but Deep East Texas could see a bit more.