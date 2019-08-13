Barr moves to fast-track death penalty for mass murder, killing police officers

United States Attorney General William Barr, listens to LaToya Cantrell, New Orleans mayor, during the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police’s 64th National Biennial Conference at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Convention Blvd. in New Orleans, La. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Barr said Monday that there were “serious irregularities” at the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein took his own life this weekend as he awaited trial on charges he sexually abused underage girls. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Attorney General William Barr spoke to the Fraternal Order of Polcie conference in New Orleans on Monday and he promised that he would back legislation to swiftly carry out the death penalty for those convicted of mass murder or killing police officers.

“I will share with you one proposal that we will be advancing after Labor Day. We will be proposing legislation providing that in cases of mass murder, or in cases of murder of a law enforcement officer, there will be a timetable for judicial proceedings that will allow imposition of any death sentence without undue delay. Punishment must be swift and certain.” William Barr, Attorney General

The two-time AG said the Trump administration would not tolerate violence against law-enforcement officers and praised efforts to keep repeat offenders behind bars.

While his tough-on-crime positions were popular during the 1990s, many in the criminal justice system have begun to favor rehabilitation rather than incarceration.

The speech by Barr comes just weeks after he published a memo that the Trump administration would re-open the death penalty at the federal level.

Since 1976 when capital punishment was resumed after a nationwide Supreme Court halt, only 3 people have been executed by the federal government.

All of these occurred during the George W. Bush administration, the most notorious being Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bomber.