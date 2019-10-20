Barbra Streisand tweets cartoon of Trump impaled by giant high heel labeled ‘Pelosi’

Renowned entertainer Barbra Streisand tweeted a graphic cartoon Saturday in an apparent attempt to express her displeasure with President Trump during his feud with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The cartoon showed giant high heels, one labeled ‘Pelosi’ impaling a small Trump with what appeared to be blood flowing from his chest.

Streisand’s tweet came after Trump and Pelosi face an ongoing battle of issues, including the most recent impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.

Tensions seemed to flare on Wednesday when she stood during a White House meeting and scolded President Trump. The two were set to discuss the administration’s position on Syria after her chamber had voted to oppose his decision to pull U.S. tropped out of the war-torn nation, according to Fox News.

Also on Saturday, Streisand tweeted out an article arguing for Trump’s impeachment. The featured image showed a giant peach crushing the president.

One may argue about a narrow or broad impeachment resolution but Trump has committed multiple impeachable acts. https://t.co/jABlGwWuH4 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 19, 2019

Many called out the tweets, including Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.