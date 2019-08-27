Barbie to release Rosa Parks doll as part of “Inspiring Women Series”

(KETK) – Civil rights activist, Rosa Parks will be featured as a Barbie doll as part of the company’s “Inspiring Women Series.”

The maker of the dolls, Mattel, made the announcement Monday that they would be paying tribute to Parks as part of this collection.

The “Inspiring Women Series” is said to commemorate historical figures that provide strong female roles that inspire girls.

Rosa Parks is known as a courageous woman when she refused an order to give up her seat to a white passenger on a city bus. Her acts of defiance became the catalyst for the Montgomery Bus Boycott. After many years, the 1964 Civil Rights Act overruled segregation laws.

The doll is now available for pre-order on the Barbie website for $30.99.