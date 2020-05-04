Barbie launches new ‘Star Wars’ dolls

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – May the Fourth be with you…and Barbie, too!

Mattel’s fashionista is celebrating the unofficial “Star Wars Day” with four new dolls.

Some of their creative designs may require a bit of explanation.

The Rey doll is straightforward enough, offering a more fashion-forward and less combat-ready look than Daisy Ridley’s heroine character embodied in the most recent trilogy.

Then we have the Chewbacca-inspired Barbie, who sports a style appropriately reliant on heaps of faux-fur.

C3PO Barbie is emblazoned in gold to achieve a 70s fabulous look, complete with glittering glasses and untamed hair.

Finally, Barbie’s visit to the Dark Side takes cues from the classic storm trooper uniform, replacing body armor with a tapered dress and that bulky helmet with a trendy bob hairdo.

This isn’t the first time Barbie has visited the far, far away galaxy.

Last year’s “Star Wars” dolls included versions of Princess Leia, Darth Vader and R2D2.

So far, Ken hasn’t gotten the rebel or imperial treatment.