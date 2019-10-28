Barber pays tribute with special haircut for Kamille McKinney’s brother

News

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local barber shaved a cupcake into Kamille McKinney’s big brother’s hair Saturday.

The barber, Jonathan Lee, says Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin specifically reached out to him, asking him to do this for the 11-year-old sibling.

Lee said it was his honor.

“It meant the world to me because it’s a tragic situation and the family right now needs all the encouragement, all the love, all the letters, posters, artwork, prayers, anything they need right now and I feel like my gift was a good contribute,” Lee said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories