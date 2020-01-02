Ballock carries Creighton past Marquette 92-75

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Mitch Ballock hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points, Ty-Shon Alexander added 21 points and a career-high six steals and Creighton stretched its winning streak to eight games, topping Marquette 92-75 on Wednesday night.

Damien Jefferson had 17 points for the Blue Jays (12-2) in the Big East Conference for both teams. Marcus Zegarowski added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Alexander also had eight rebounds.

Brendan Bailey, Markus Howard and Sacar Anim scored 18 points apiece for the Golden Eagles (10-3), whose five-game win streak came to end. Bailey also had 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Creighton had 10 steals on Marquette’s 16 turnovers while only committing nine turnovers.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com