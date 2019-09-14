Bahamas bracing for Humberto only 2 weeks after Dorian

NASSAU, Bahamas (KETK) – Only two weeks after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas, the island nation is bracing for another strike, this time from Tropical Storm Humberto.

Cleanup operations on the Abaco Islands, one of the places hardest hit by Dorian, turned to storm preparations Friday as residents braced for more wind and rain.

Forecasts call for 2″-4″ of rain across the Bahamas, with isolated areas possibly receiving as much as 6″. This comes after Dorian basically parked over the islands for 51 hours on September 1-2, unleashing punishing winds and devastating floods.

Dorian killed at least 50 people in the Bahamas, while some 1,300 are still missing and at least 15,000 are in need of shelter, food and medical care.

Forecasters do not expect Humberto to pack anything near Dorian’s punch, but any storm will be a challenge for the islands.

“We have a team that’s been deployed to Abaco right now,” said Rob Jenkins, disaster assistance response team leader for USAID. “They’re going to sit there and wait out the storm. The last few days, they’ve been getting as many shelter supplies in place and extra water, getting people ready in case there are negative impacts of this storm.”

In areas hit hard by Dorian, the stormy conditions could spell disaster and leave residents in a precarious situation.

Officials are urging residents with compromised roofs or structural damage to homes to move to designated shelters.

Humberto’s maximum sustained winds neared 50 mph Saturday, while wind gusts could reach 60 mph in some areas.

The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Sunday night after moving past the Bahamas. Forecasts then show it tracking to the east, out into the open waters of the Atlantic and away from the Southeastern U.S.

Even so, parts of coastal Florida and Georgia could see rainfall as the outer bands brush the coast.