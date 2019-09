BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL) – An airman at Barksdale Air Force Base has been arrested for suspicion of possessing child pornography.

The airman, who was assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, was taken into custody Sept. 5 in Bossier City.

BAFB officials are fully cooperating with local law enforcement on this case.

The case is currently under investigation.