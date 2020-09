WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KETK)- A calf only a few days old was rescued by two people from oncoming traffic on a highway today.

The small longhorn calf wandered away from its mother and ended up on US 287.

Deputy Ward from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and an employee from the Texas Department of Transportation lead the baby cow to the bar ditch and helped the animal calm down.

The owner was also contacted and the baby was reunited with its mother.