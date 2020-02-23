B. Smith, model turned restaurateur and lifestyle maven, dies at 70 after battle with Alzheimer’s

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2012 file photo, former model and restaurateur B. Smith arrives at the BET Honors red carpet in the Warner Theatre in Washington. Smith died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her Long Island, New York, home, after battling early onset Alzheimer’s disease, according to a family statement on social media. She was 70. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

NEW YORK, New York (KETK) – Barbara “B.” Smith, a steelworker’s daughter who became one of the first black top models who went on to become a restaurateur, TV host and lifestyle maven, died Saturday at her home in East Hampton, New York.

She was 70.

Her death was announced in a statement by her family on social media.

Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.'s dazzling and unforgettable smile. #BSmithhttps://t.co/dci4dMucCe pic.twitter.com/GzStxN7ijV — B. Smith/Dan Gasby (@BSmithstyle) February 23, 2020

Smith made her name in various fields once considered inaccessible to minorities.

A native of western Pennsylvania, she began her modeling career in Pittsburgh and eventually signed with the prominent Wilhelmina agency in New York. In 1976, she became one of the first black models to appear on the cover of Mademoiselle magazine. She also appeared frequently in Ebony and Essence.

From modeling, she moved into the hospitality industry and, in 1986, opened her first restaurant, called simply B. Smith, in New York’s theatre district. Two more restaurants with that same name would follow.

Her cuisine was often described as “high-end soul food,” and her restaurants were credited with giving black professionals an up-scale place to meet, socialize, and do business.

She also wrote books, published a magazine called “B. Smith Style,” hosted a syndicated television show called “B. Smith With Style,” and launched a line of furniture and home goods sold at Bed, Bath and Beyond, Walmart, and La-Z-Boy.

Smith was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2013.

As her memory began to fail, she closed her restaurants and became a public advocate for those stricken with the disease, particularly African-Americans.

With her second husband, Dan Gasby, and Vanity Fair contributing editor Michael Shnayerson, Smith co-authored a book titled Before I Forget: Love, Hope, Help, And Acceptance in Our Fight Against Alzheimer’s.

She is survived by Gasby; stepdaughter Dana; and two brothers.