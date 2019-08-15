Autopsy finds broken bones in Epstein’s neck

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein has died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, says person briefed on the matter, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

NEW YORK (KETK) – An autopsy performed on Jeffrey Epstein showed he “sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones,” according to a report from the Washington Post on Wednesday.

The report stated that this included a break of the hyoid bone, near the Adam’s apple. Forensic experts told the Post this can happen when a person hangs themselves, or dies by strangulation.

Epstein was placed on suicide last month after he was found with bruises to his neck. However, he was inexplicably taken off suicide watch less than two weeks later after receiving psychological assessments.

According to a report from the New York Times two prison staff members who were guarding the unit where Epstein died failed to check on him for about three hours the night he died.

Epstein was charged with child sex abuse and sex trafficking. He faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Despite his death, the FBI raided his private island on Monday, showing that the criminal probe surrounding him will continue.

His death has brought numerous conspiracy theories due to the timing of his death and that he ran with multiple politicians and well-known figures over the years.