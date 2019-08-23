MISSING CHILD: Waxahachie police searching for 6-year-old-boy

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KETK) – The Waxahachie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 6-year-old boy whom officials believe to be in imminent danger

Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann was last seen in Waxahachie on August 22 at 4 p.m. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts, and tan shoes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 lbs.

WPD is also looking for Candace Harbin, Ollie’s non-custodial parent, who is believed to be with Ollie and driving a white 2012 Nissan Quest minivan bearing Texas license plate FLW5767.

Anyone with information is encouraged call Sgt. Dickinson at 214-934-6106.



