Authorities searching for missing 88-year-old Fairfield man with dementia

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KETK) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old with Dementia from Freestone County.

Larry McCeig was last seen wearing a brown heavy jacket, blue jeans, glasses, and a straw cowboy hat. He is 88 years old and has grey hair.

McCeig left the Oak Forest Subdivision on FM-27, near Cooper Farms and Loves Truck Stop, on foot. His direction of travel is unknown.

Freestone County Sheriff’s Office believe due to health and stamina, unless provided a ride by unknown persons, Mr. McCeig is in the area of Oak Forest, Willow Creek, or the Westwood Subdivisions.

Mr. McCeig is still missing at this time as the search continues into the afternoon. He has been missing for approx. 6 hours at this time. Authorities are asking that everyone please search the area and property of your home. Check garages, storage buildings, barns, sheds, and vehicles.

If you see someone possibly matching this description, you can the Office by 911 or 903-389-3236.