Authorities searching for armed & dangerous felon

by: Nikki Henderson

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) — Authorities are actively searching for a wanted felon who is armed with a gun in Texarkana.

Early Monday morning the suspect, Lucas Scott Lawson, 36, ran from police into the woods near William Karrh Memorial Park off Lake Drive.

Police no longer believe Lawson is in the vicinity so they have called off the park search.

Lawson was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and a retro cowboy hat.

He was also seen carrying a white shoulder bag.

K-9 officers were called in to assist with the search.

If anyone sees Lawson call 9-1-1, or your local authorities.

