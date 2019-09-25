Authorities: No explosive device found in Houston County bomb threat

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities say no explosive device was found after a bomb threat shut down the Houston County Courthouse.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, a courthouse employee received the threat in a phone call around noon Wednesday.

HCSO responded immediately, aided by the Crockett Police Department, Houston County Emergency Management Constable Office and the Texas Rangers.

Roads around the courthouse were closed while the Montgomery County Fire Marshall Bomb Squad searched the courthouse for any explosive device.

None was found.

An investigation into the caller who made the threat is underway.

The HCSO says, if found, the caller will face third-degree felony charges and, if convicted, could spend up to 10 years in prison.