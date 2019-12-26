Austin-Travis County EMS declares trauma alert for female who fell off a cliff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted they, along with Austin Fire, responded to a “wilderness rescue” near the 5400 block of Courtyard Drive Thursday morning.

In a final update from ATCEMS, they said the patient is being taken to Dell Seton Medical Center via Star Flight with serious, but not expected to be life-threatening, injuries.

Crews used a ropes system to get the female off the hill and on to a boat. They took her to the other side of the lake to load her into a Star Flight helicopter, ATCEMS said in a tweet update.

They declared a trauma alert, and say a female in her late teens suffered serious injuries as the result of a fall, ATCEMS said in an initial alert tweet.

Austin Police Department said one lane of Loop 360 southbound is closed at the Pennybacker Bridge.

The call came in to emergency personnel around 10:25 a.m. ATCEMS disseminated information through a five-tweet thread on Twitter.