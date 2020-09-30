Austin man keeps Halloween spirit alive by building candy robot

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK)- An Austin man is trying to keep the Halloween spirit alive in a unique way this year.

“Usually, I take my garage, and I fill it full of science stuff, uh, blinking lights, et cetera, and have all the kids in the neighborhood come,” said Luke Keyes.

But this year Keyes built a robot, so he can still greet trick-or-treaters and pass out candy from a safe distance.

The robot looks like it’s straight out of the movie Short Circuit or WALL-E.

Keyes also built a candy cannon so the sweets can reach children that are a large distance away.

“Christmas, you give gifts to your friends and family. Halloween, you give gifts to everybody.” Keyes said.