D.A. may seek death penalty after Marshall 5-year-old dies from alleged child abuse

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After a 5-year-old boy died from injuries sustained during a suspected child abuse case in East Texas, the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office may seek to upgrade charges to murder punishable by the death penalty or life in prison.

When deputies arrived at the house of Danielle Faulkner and her boyfriend Larry Prudhomme, investigators were told the child fell off their porch causing him to have a seizure and trouble breathing.

While treating him the boy EMS noticed he was extremely bruised all over his body and told deputies that they didn’t feel the amount of bruising was consistent with falling off the porch.

Faulkner and Prudhomme were both arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail. They were originally charged for Injury to a child causing serious bodily injury 1st-degree felony.

As a result of the child’s death, the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to upgrade the charges to murder or capital murder.

In Texas, the murder of a child under 15 years of age can lead to the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

