ATTENTION SHOPPERS: Tax free holiday is this weekend for back to school items

Lufkin, Texas (KETK)–From August 9-11 shoppers won’t have to pay that 8.25% sales tax on back to school items.

It’s a time retailers and shoppers alike look forward to every year.

“We really have a lot of extra traffic during that time,” said Marcia Best, General Manager of JC Penney in the Lufkin Mall. “We have good sales going on already and you save that extra on the taxes. It really helps out a lot of the families that shop.”

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says “the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save some money on supplies families need before the school bell rings.”

There are a wide variety of tax free items: school supplies under $100 such as notebooks, binders, pens and pencils and even clothing.

“The apparel is tax free, if it’s less than $100 for the item,” said Best. “They also can save on school supplies such as backpacks, it even includes jeans, active wear.”

For some it’s just a happy discount but for others it’s a way to get a head start before the school year.

“I know when I was coming up we didn’t have everything so these discounts really helped a lot with me and my family,” said Dnarius C. Robertson a Lufkin shopper.

It almost serves as the “black friday” of back to school shopping.

“I’d say for all the families that don’t have a lot, or are not fortunate enough to have a lot, please go out right now and buy as much as you can,” said Robertson. Stock up now so you won’t have to buy stuff later.”

The tax free holiday will end on Sunday.

At least for JC Penney, if you purchase and item online and have it shipped to the store for pickup it will also be tax free.