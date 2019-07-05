1  of  2
ATTENTION SHOPPERS: Raccoon found wandering the shelves of a Longview store

LONGVIEW, Texas-Shoppers at a local Walgreens Pharmacy were caught off-guard on Friday after capturing a raccoon in the store.

The Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center posted the picture of the bandit making himself at home inside a grocery store aisle.

The store captioned the picture saying, “You can always find lots of great sales after the 4th of July. This morning, we found a local store that had juvenile raccoons IN STOCK for $17.99 with a coupon.”

The center said it’s they took this little guy in and have re-located him safely.

