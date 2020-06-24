Atlanta police investigating Juneteenth shooting that injured teenager

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting in East Texas where a teenager was injured by gunfire during a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration Saturday night.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night at the McNoble Harper Park in the 600 block of Melrose Street.

Police say some 3,000 people were attending an all-day Juneteenth celebration event when multiple gunshots were fired inside the park.

A teenager was shot. There is no word on the teen’s condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting and/or has photos of the event is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973.