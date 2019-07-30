Two dead after former Walmart employee shoots up store after being recently fired

UPDATE (10:30 A.M.) – A second employee of a Walmart in Mississippi has died from their injuries after being shot by a former employee Tuesday morning.

He was injured in a shootout with police and his condition is unknown.

SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi (KETK) – A former employee of a Mississippi Walmart opened fire on customers, employees, and police officers Tuesday morning.

The shooting began around 6:30 a.m.

According to our sister station at the scene, at least one employee is dead and an officer has been shot, but was saved by his bulletproof vest.

The shooter was also shot by a different officer, but his condition is unknown. He worked at the Walmart for 25 years, but was recently fired.

It is unclear why he was let go from the store.

