Astros shortstop, Carlos Correa donates $10,000 to slain deputy’s family

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Astros shortstop, Carlos Correa has stepped in to help the family of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who lost his life in a traffic stop Friday after being shot.

Correa met the Dhaliwal family on Monday and donated $10,000 in person.

Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) donated $10K to help the family of the late Harris County Deputy Sheriff Sandeep Dhaliwal who was killed Friday during a traffic stop. Carlos met with the family today. pic.twitter.com/KWn7ZHiUb5 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 30, 2019

Besides the Astros, during Sunday’s Texans game, the stadium held a moment of silence for the deputy.

The #Texans held a moment of silence for fallen Houston Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal before yesterday's game. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 30, 2019

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the Dhaliwal kid’s education and unforeseen expenses which has already reached $440,000.

A Sikh religious ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with a law enforcement ceremony starting at 11:30 a.m. Both are open to the public.

