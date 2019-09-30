Astros shortstop, Carlos Correa donates $10,000 to slain deputy’s family

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Astros shortstop, Carlos Correa has stepped in to help the family of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who lost his life in a traffic stop Friday after being shot.
Correa met the Dhaliwal family on Monday and donated $10,000 in person.
Besides the Astros, during Sunday’s Texans game, the stadium held a moment of silence for the deputy.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the Dhaliwal kid’s education and unforeseen expenses which has already reached $440,000.
A Sikh religious ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with a law enforcement ceremony starting at 11:30 a.m. Both are open to the public.
