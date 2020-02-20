As the Texas prison population shrinks, the state is closing two more lockups

Following a declining inmate population and dangerous understaffing in Texas prisons, the state is closing two of its more than 100 lockups.

State Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston, announced Thursday that the Garza East prison in Beeville and the Jester I Unit in Sugar Land would be closing soon. He said in a statement that all current employees at the closing prisons would be offered jobs at nearby facilities, “preventing the loss of any jobs while also addressing understaffing at other units.” A prison spokesperson said the Beeville unit would close in mid-May, and the Sugar Land prison would close this summer.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s executive director, Bryan Collier, said diversion, treatment and education programs, and a low rate of people getting sent back to prison led to the decision. Crime rates have also decreased in Texas, according to reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“This decreasing demand for secure housing and projected stability in the offender population makes possible the decision to reduce state spending through the closure of excess correctional capacity,” Collier said in a statement. “The agency can close these facilities without negatively affecting public safety or causing any loss of jobs.”

The agency chose to shutter these two prisons because they are both close to other TDCJ units, so correctional officers being moved to other postings won’t have to relocate, according to TDCJ spokesperson Jeremy Desel. The Garza East Unit, a transfer facility which houses less than 2,000 inmates, has a sister unit next door. The prisoners at Jester I, a substance abuse unit with a maximum population of about 300, could easily be relocated, Desel said.

The agency expects the closure to free up about $20 million in their budget, which Desel said will be used for things like overtime pay for correctional officers.

In a decade, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice will have closed 10 of its prisons. Eight others have been closed in recent years, which Whitmire credits to a legislative shift to treatment and diversion in 2007 and a “sustained focus” on criminal justice reforms. The population has dropped by more than 15,000 during the same time, to about 140,000 TDCJ prisoners currently.

TDCJ and Whitmire also hope the move will help with TDCJ’s chronic problem with understaffing. For years, the agency has struggled to keep its prisons staffed, leading to safety concerns for both inmates and employees. Advocates and those on the inside have blamed the problem for an increase in sometimes deadly force, mistreatment, and more violent attacks on officers.

According to an agency report from December, the Garza East unit employed 400 officers and 73 worked at the Jester I prison. The department has nearly 26,000 correctional officer positions, more than 4,500 of which were unfilled, the report said. Desel said they expect the closures to at least help understaffing at nearby prisons.

“Certainly it will have an impact on correctional staffing in that staff can be redeployed to other areas that also have staffing needs,” he said.