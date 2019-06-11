As mall starts to flood, band plays song from Titanic

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (WCMH) - As heavy rain caused a mall in Mexico to flood, a band playing inside didn’t miss a beat.

It happened at the Plaza Patria Shopping Center in Zapopan, Jalisco, near Guadalajara, Milenio reported.

As water poured from the roof, a band on stage started playing a fitting tune., Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” perhaps best known from the film Titanic.