As mall starts to flood, band plays song from Titanic

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 01:19 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 01:19 PM CDT

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (WCMH) - As heavy rain caused a mall in Mexico to flood, a band playing inside didn’t miss a beat.

It happened at the Plaza Patria Shopping Center in Zapopan, Jalisco, near Guadalajara, Milenio reported.

As water poured from the roof, a band on stage started playing a fitting tune., Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” perhaps best known from the film Titanic.

 

