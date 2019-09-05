Arts!Longview named a Texas Cultural District by state arts commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Arts!Longview Cultural District has been named a Texas Cultural District by the Texas Commission on the Arts.

Arts!Longview is one of three new cultural districts designated by the commission. The others are the Downtown Beaumont Cultural Arts District and the Original Denton District.

The Texas Commission on the Arts announced the new districts Thursday.

“Cultural districts are special zones that harness the power of cultural resources to stimulate economic development and community revitalization,” said Anina Moore, communications director for the commission. “These districts can be focal points for generating business, attracting tourists, stimulating cultural development and fostering civic pride.”

These new designations bring the total number of cultural districts in Texas to 43.

Official designation allows cultural districts and qualifying resident arts organizations to be eligible to apply for significant Cultural District Project funding through TCA.

Arts!Longview Cultural District is home to arts activities throughout the year, including the 903 Music Festival and events produced by the Longview Symphony, the East Texas Symphonic Band, the Gregg County Historical Museum, LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, and the Longview Museum of Fine Arts.

It also is home to the All the Way Live Gospel Music Festival, Art Walk Longview, and the July Freedom Celebration.

The district contains museums, parks, historical sites, restaurants, lodging and visitor amenities driven by two decades of revitalization and both public and private investment.

“We are pleased to highlight the wonderful work these districts are already doing to attract visitors to their communities, and to enhance the quality of life in our great state,” said Gary Gibbs, executive director of TCA. “Each approved cultural district provided extensive information on their qualifications, and was considered through a highly rigorous review process. We congratulate them on this achievement.”

Each of the cultural districts is the first official cultural district in their city.

Arts!Longview will host a celebration October 10 in downtown Longview in conjunction with ArtWalk Longview to celebrate the recognition of the district. The celebration will be held from 5-8 p.m., and arts and cultural organization members, their boards, community leaders, elected officials, and the public are all invited to attend.