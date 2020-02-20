Arrests in Longview street racing raise new fears, rekindle painful memories

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Racing in Longview is an ongoing problem as arrests are made and more continue to change or lose their lives.

This past weekend, two teenagers were placed behind bars racing on Loop 281 that is a popular location for the length and lack of lights.

Joseph Glass and Chandler Owens were reportedly going nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone.

For Longview, this is an all too familiar story. Just last year, two teenagers were convicted and will face more than 10 years in jail after a few seconds of drag racing turned fatal.

In September 2017, Chad Malone and Daven Davis were arrested for racing and manslaughter. Malone was one of the drivers that killed his sister Rylee and fiancee Meshebia Johnson who were passengers in his car.







The scary thing is – it happened on the same highway.

Fortunately, over the weekend the racing was not fatal and no one was injured. But DPS said it’s important that teenagers understand that racing can change someone’s life forever all for a few seconds or minutes of adrenaline.

“It’s really important for our inexperienced drivers to understand the physics behind the vehicle in motion and why you’re increasing your speed you’re really decreasing your margin of safety because you’re not responding to it as quickly as you could be,” said Sergeant Jean Dark with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

She said accidents like these are not just a result of young drivers but drag racing is a concern no matter what the age.

According to judicial records, Glass and Owens were released on a $2,500 bond.