Arrest warrant provides more details into possible chronic abuse of Tyler 3-year-old by parents

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Arrest documents provide details of a possible history of abuse of a Tyler 3-year-old who died July 15.

The warrant, issued by Judge Christi Kennedy of the 114th District Court based on the testimony of a Tyler police officer with specialized training in crimes against children, alleges that the injuries found on the child’s body indicate “a history of abuse.”

According to the warrant, the Tyler Fire Department and EMS were called to a home at 504 N. Glenwood Blvd. in Tyler for an “unresponsive” 3-year-old child. Upon arrival, the first responders then called Tyler Police Department to the home.

When they arrived, the officers were informed by first responders that the child “had numerous bruises to the face,” according to the warrant.

The child was taken to a Tyler hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Tyler Police Officers who responded to the hospital observed the child to have numerous injuries, which appeared to be in different stages of healing,” according to the warrant. “The child’s injuries were located to all areas of the body.”

An autopsy was ordered.

The detective assigned to investigate the case interviewed the child’s parents, Courtnie Williams and Manuel Williams.

“During the interviews, neither Courtnie Williams nor Manuel Williams would provide an explanation or history for the numerous injuries to (the child’s) body,” the warrant says. “They both informed that they are the primary caretakers for (the child) and she was in the care of Manuel Williams when she became unresponsive.”

The warrant says Courtnie Williams received a FaceTime call from Manuel Williams during which “she observed the child face down on the floor with her buttocks elevated. She said the child had defecated and vomited.”

Courtnie Williams told investigators that “she had witnessed Manuel Williams grab the child’s arms forcefully, whip her with a belt and hit her in the stomach with a closed fist,” the warrant says.

“Manuel Williams would state that he has witnessed Courtnie Williams slap the child across the face,” it says.

The detective said he had reviewed photos of the child taken at the hospital by another officer.

“I observed significant injuries to the child’s head, forehead, ears, neck, chest, arms, abdomen, back, and legs,” the warrant says. “The injuries appeared to be inflicted injuries, all in different stages of healing. The pattern of injuries appeared to be consistent with different mechanisms used to inflict the injuries.”

Courtnie and Manuel Williams are in the Smith County Jail on a bond of $1 million each.

They are charged with felony injury to a child, a first-degree felony in Texas.