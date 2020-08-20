Arrest warrant affidavit details allegations of child sexual assault against former Longview doctor

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The arrest affidavits for a former Longview physician accused of sexually abusing children who were his patients provide details on the alleged abuse.

Matt E. Hipke, 58, was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail Friday on two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. He was assessed bonds totaling $1 million, and was released on bond the day of his arrest.

According to the affidavit filed by the Longview Police Department to request an arrest warrant, the two boys had been receiving counseling from Hipke at his office in Longview.

Hipke was a certified in internal medicine by the Texas Medical Board and specialized in adolescent medicine. He had practiced as the sole physician at the Adolescent Care Team in Longview.

According to the affidavit, Hipke’s alleged abuse of the boys began in January 2019 and lasted until June 2020.

The investigation began when a guardian of the boys contacted Longview police in June and said the boys had been receiving counseling from Hipke.

According to the affidavit, the guardian told police that “the behavior of both boys had begun to deteriorate and, when questioned, the boys told their guardian that Dr. Hipke had been ‘rubbing their penises’ during the therapy sessions.”

“The boys told the guardian that Hipke had told them not to tell anyone,” the affidavit says.

The affidavit identifies the boys only as “NAP” and “NBP.”

The police officer assigned to the case arranged for forensic interviews and Sexual Assault Nurse Examinations (SANE) for both boys.

In the interviews, the boys said that when they first started seeing Hipke, “they would just talk,” according to the affidavit. During later appointments, though, one of the boys said Hipke “changed things up” and started “rubbing on his body,” according to the affidavit.

The other boy called Hipke “very strange” and said he did not feel comfortable around him, the affidavit says.

Both boys allege that during their sessions with him, Hipke would have them undress, including their underwear, and would “rub” their bodies and “private parts,” according to the affidavit.

“Defendant would ask NBP if it was hurting NBP, and sometimes it did, but NBP told Defendant ‘no,'” the affidavit states.

The affidavit recounts specific details the boys provided about multiple instances of abuse they say transpired over a year and a half.

“You know how it gets scary when people do bad things to you, or abuse you,” the affidavit quotes one of the boys saying. “That’s what he was doing.”

According to the document, the boys only told their guardians of the alleged abuse after the guardians noticed changes in the boys’ behavior and asked.

When the boys disclosed the alleged abuse, the guardians went to the police.

After the forensic interview and SANE, Longview police applied for a got a warrant to search Hipke’s office.

During the search, according to the affidavit, Hipke got permission from police officers to call his wife.