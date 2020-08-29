Arrest made in Killeen triple homicide

Killeen police report a suspect in a March triple murder at the Summerlyn Apartments has been located and arrested in Newton, Mississippi.

Twenty-one-year-old Barnard Lnell Morrow was picked up by members of the U-S Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force about 6:00 a.m. Friday.

A complaint naming Morrow as a suspect in the case was obtained August 20 with investigators developing leads that he might be in Mississippi.

Morrow is facing capital murder charges in the deaths of 22-year-old Asia Cline, 23-year-old Shaquan Markell Allred and 23-year-old Freddy Beningo Delacruz, Jr.

Allred was a U.S. Army veteran and Delacruz was a U.S. Army specialist stationed at Ft. Hood.

Their bodies were found in an unlocked apartment in the Summerlyn complex at 4101 East Rancier early in the morning of March 14.

Officers had gone to the area on a report of shots being heard.

After initially not finding anything, officers got a report of water leaking from an apartment and when that unit was checked, the bodies were found.

Following his arrest, Morrow was taken to the Lauderdale County Jail where he will be held pending extradition to Bell County.