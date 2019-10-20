Arrest made in Atlanta fire that gutted downtown buildings

ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a major fire Thursday that gutted several commercial buildings on East Hiram Street in Atlanta.

According to a Facebook post by Atlanta Mayor Travis Ransom, Bobby Denton has been arrested and charged with Felony 1 Criminal mischief.

The fire destroyed two buildings and damaged a third.

Firefighters were first called around 8:30 Thursday morning to the building on E. Hiram Street that houses a gymnasium used by the East Texas Tumblers. Before it was over, multiple fire departments from across Northeast Texas would respond and help put out the blaze.

ATF was called in to investigate.

Mayor Ransom said a press conference will be held Monday to provide more information.

BREAKING NEWSDue to the diligent work of law enforcement, I can confirm that one arrest has been made in connection… Posted by Mayor Travis Ransom- Atlanta, TX on Sunday, October 20, 2019









