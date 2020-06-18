Army launches sexual harassment investigation into missing soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — An Army commander launched an investigation Thursday into allegations that a missing Fort Hood solider was sexually harassed before her disappearance.

Col. Ralph Overland, commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, appointed a team to perform a standard investigation called an “AR 15-6 investigtion” in order to figure out if Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed before she went missing from her unit April 22.

“I opened an investigation concerning the information provided by the Guillen Family that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was harassed prior to her disappearance,” Col. Overland said. “I take allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation.”

He also said the 3rd Cavalry Regiment “will not stop until we find her.”

The Army Criminal Investigation Command is offering a $25,000 reward for credible information leading to the whereabouts of Pfc. Guillen.

“We encourage anyone who may have information, no matter how minor, that could help in the safe return of Vanessa Guillen to please call CID agents at 254-495-7767 and share that information with them,” said Tom Rheinlander, Fort Hood public affairs office director.

Over the weekend, hundreds rallied outside of Fort Hood to draw attention to the case.