‘ARMED AND DANGEROUS’: Tyler police seeking fugitive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are seeking information on a fugitive wanted on several charges.

Photo from the Tyler Police Department

Jeffery A. Johnston, 34, is wanted by the for a parole violation, by Smith County for forgery, and by the Tyler Police Department for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Johnston’s wjereabouts is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833) or the United States Marshal Service 903-590-1370.

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.